Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of ARWR opened at $33.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

