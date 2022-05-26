AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will post $150.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the highest is $152.69 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $128.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $623.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.00 million to $629.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $727.69 million, with estimates ranging from $715.47 million to $744.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMK traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $20.46. 49,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,797. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

