Assura’s (AGR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Get Assura alerts:

AGR opened at GBX 69.85 ($0.88) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

About Assura (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.