AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 123,210 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $22.16.
AUDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $730.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)
AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.