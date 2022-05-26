AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 123,210 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $22.16.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $730.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

