Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.90.

OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.82 on Monday. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 251.74% and a negative net margin of 77.52%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

