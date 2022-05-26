Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 148,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

