Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.91.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

