Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

ADSK stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.63. 2,276,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

