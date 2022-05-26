AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.33 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share.

NYSE AZO traded up $66.30 on Thursday, hitting $2,030.96. 10,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,037.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,975.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,067.42.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 76.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

