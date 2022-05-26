Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $1,232,790.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.