Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,783. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

