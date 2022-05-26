Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

AZRE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $28.14.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

