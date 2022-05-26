B. Riley Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $11.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:GANX opened at $2.65 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
