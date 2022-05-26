B. Riley Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $11.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $2.65 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,212.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.