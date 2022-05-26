B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,698,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.63% of B2Gold worth $33,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in B2Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 42.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 79.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 335,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in B2Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.15 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

