Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $251.68

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.68 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 257.60 ($3.24). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.22), with a volume of 1,138,949 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.53) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.75. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £209,140.23 ($263,168.78). Also, insider Leo Quinn bought 78,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £188,976 ($237,795.39).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

