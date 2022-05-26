Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading Down 0.9%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 5,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

Get Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.