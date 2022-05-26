Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

BCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BCH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. 156,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

