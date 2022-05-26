Bank of America Lowers Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to Neutral

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,557 shares of company stock worth $304,575.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

