Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.081 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.92. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $95.37 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.