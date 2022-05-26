Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$91.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB set a C$88.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.96.

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,253. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.84 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

