Barclays Boosts Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target to €73.00

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €71.00 ($75.53) to €73.00 ($77.66) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($92.55) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($77.66) to €76.00 ($80.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($63.83) to €62.00 ($65.96) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.25.

CODYY stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

