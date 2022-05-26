Barclays Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $85.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $119.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $81.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after purchasing an additional 183,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

