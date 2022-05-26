Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 50 ($0.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 35.40 ($0.45).

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.22) on Monday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13.54 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £203.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

