Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 50 ($0.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 35.40 ($0.45).
Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.22) on Monday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13.54 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £203.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
Recommended Stories
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.