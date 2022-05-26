Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.57

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 21005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70. The firm has a market cap of C$45.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.
About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.
