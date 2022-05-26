Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) were up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 19,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,273,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

SKIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 423,084 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,826,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after buying an additional 941,138 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

