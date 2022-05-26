Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.15-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.63 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $276.43.

BDX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.50. The company had a trading volume of 786,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.83 and a 200 day moving average of $257.91. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

