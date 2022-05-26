Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires £25,000 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) insider Trond Williksen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,458.41).

BMK stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Thursday. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 65.90 ($0.83). The company has a market cap of £351.98 million and a P/E ratio of -18.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

