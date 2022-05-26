BENQI (QI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

BENQI (QI) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $17.24 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 183% against the dollar and now trades at $42,691.31 or 1.44963437 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 586.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00500844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

