Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRES. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.84) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.79) to GBX 1,225 ($15.41) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,054.38 ($13.27).

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 803.40 ($10.11) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 766.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 793.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.68) and a one year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.55). The company has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

