Berylson Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 39,400 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Penn National Gaming accounts for about 2.3% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 597.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.50. 4,475,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

