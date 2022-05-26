Berylson Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for 4.1% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 12,967,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,511,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.