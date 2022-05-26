Berylson Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 123,000 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,360,000. Fastly makes up approximately 4.8% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Fastly as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,248 shares of company stock valued at $559,464. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,132. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.