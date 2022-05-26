Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel capabilities as well as investments in new membership program, technology, advertising and health strategy. These apart, the company’s strong supply-chain expertise, flexible store operating model and the ability to shift quickly to the digital mode constantly support its performance. Although Best Buy’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, both metrics declined year over year. Sales in the quarter were affected by higher constrained inventory and lower store hours in January, due to the omicron-induced staffing headwinds. Margins were soft in the reported quarter. For fiscal 2023, management envisions enterprise revenues of $49.3-$50.8 billion, indicating a decline from the last fiscal year’s figure.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.47.

BBY opened at $80.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 86,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 33.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 60,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

