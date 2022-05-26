Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.3-49.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.67.

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. 201,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

