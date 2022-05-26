BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Update

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of BEST stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 14,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 252.46% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.59 million for the quarter.

About BEST (Get Rating)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.