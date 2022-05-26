Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 10.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.04. 142,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,895,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Bilibili by 807.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

