BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Billion

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $11,829.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006495 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000281 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002850 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

