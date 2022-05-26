BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $66.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. City State Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.48. 9,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,662. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

