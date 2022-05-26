BJ’s Wholesale Club’s (BJ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE:BJ opened at $55.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

