BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 764.4% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 525,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 132,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,633 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 10,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,513. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

