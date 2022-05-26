Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,947 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $29,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.05.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,502 shares of company stock worth $24,950,261. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

