Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 8,926 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 274,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $125.62. 11,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

