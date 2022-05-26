Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,254 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $129.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,317. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

