Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,983 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.