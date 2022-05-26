Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,936 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $31,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.57. 23,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,991. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.79 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.