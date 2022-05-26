Blair William & Co. IL Has $26.77 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $7.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.90 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

