Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $36,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PAYX traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $119.84. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,214. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.
In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
