Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $36,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $119.84. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,214. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.36.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.