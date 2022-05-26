Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,677 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,600. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

