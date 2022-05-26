Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Up 501.6% in May

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 501.6% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,689. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDR Get Rating ) by 902.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.