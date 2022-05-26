Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Up 501.6% in May

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 501.6% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,689. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.
