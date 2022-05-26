bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) will report $8.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.43 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $7.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $13.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 million to $39.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.61 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $175.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $3.20. 133,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,524. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $228.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,185.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 129,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 119,638 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in bluebird bio by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 573,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

